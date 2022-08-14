Rakesh Jhunjhunwala death: Investor owned portfolio of 32 stocks worth Rs 30,000 crore

Ace equity investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who was known for his stock picking skills on Dalal Street, passed away early in the morning on August 14 at the age of 62. Popularly known as India’s own Warren Buffet kicked start his career in the stock market in 1985 with an initial capital of Rs 5,000. At present, the value of his equity portfolio together with his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala stands at over Rs 30,000 crore.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave in 2021, he said, “Risk is the essence of life. If you don't [take] risk, you are nothing.” The billionaire investor will remain an inspiration and will be remembered for the pearls of wisdom he shared over the years. Let’s have a look at his portfolio.

With a value of around Rs 11,000 crore, Titan Company is the biggest holding of Jhunjhunwalas. The Big Bull together with his wife held over a 5 per cent stake in the company as of June 30, according to the data available with Trendlyne.

Star Health And Allied Insurance Company is the next big pick of Jhunjhunwala with a value of around Rs 7,000 crore. The worth of his investments in other players including Metro Brands, Tata Motors and Crisil stands at nearly Rs 3,350 crore, Rs 1,731 crore and Rs 1,301 crore as of August 12, 2022.

Of late, Jhunjhunwala said that nobody can predict weather, death, market and women. This comes true in the case of the equity investor as the whole investing community got shocked by the news of his death.

Fortis Healthcare (Rs 898 crore), Federal Bank (Rs 839 crore), Canara bank (Rs 822 crore), Indian Hotels (Rs 816 crore) NCC (Rs 505 crore), Rallis India (Rs 429 crore), Nazara Technologies (Rs 423 crore), Jubilant Pharmova (Rs 377 crore), Jubilant Ingrevia (Rs 359 crore), Tata Communication (Rs 336 crore) and Escorts Kubota (Rs 307 core) were among his major holdings in terms of value till date.

He also held over 1 per cent stake in other companies like Aptech, Agro Tech Foods, Va Tech Wabag, Edelweiss Financial Services, Geojit Financial, Services, Wockhardt, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Anant Raj, Dishman Carbogen, Man Infraconstruction, DB Realty, Orient Cement, Autoline Industries, Bilcare and Prozone Intu Properties.

