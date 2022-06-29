‘Great boost to the Indian startup ecosystem’: Ratan Tata lauds T-Hub’s new facility

Ratan Tata took to Twitter to congratulate the Telangana government for the inauguration of the world’s largest innovation campus in Hyderabad. He said that it would give a boost to the Indian startup ecosystem.

Quoting a tweet by KT Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology of Telangana, Tata said, “Congratulations to the Government of Telangana and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on its new T-hub facility in Hyderabad, which will be a great boost to the Indian startup ecosystem.”

Rao had shared images of the facility and said that it would give a “huge fillip to the Hyderabad Innovation ecosystem”.

Congratulations to the Government of Telangana and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on its new T-hub facility in Hyderabad, which will be a great boost to the Indian startup ecosystem. https://t.co/XppHITrRl7 — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) June 28, 2022

T-Hub or Technology Hub, a Hyderabad-based innovation hub and ecosystem enabler, announced on Tuesday the inauguration of the world’s largest innovation campus. It said that the campus will act as a robust platform to elevate the stature of India’s innovation ecosystem globally.

The facility was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao. “T-Hub has evolved from a startup incubator to an innovation hub in India and beyond in the past six years. It has emerged as a strong organisation that is focused on outcome-driven initiatives, and it is well-positioned to back the global aspirations and ambitions of our entrepreneurs,” he said.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology, Government of Telangana, Vani Kola, Managing Director at Kalaari, Varun Thamba, Director, Data and Analytics CoE: Indian Subcontinent, SAP, MSR, CEO, T-Hub were present at the inauguration.

The facility is built in a T-shaped structure spread across an area of 5,82,689 sq. ft and 10 floors. It will have six floors (ground+5 floors) with 1,000 seats for startups. On the sixth floor, 18,000 square feet is allocated to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and AIC T-Hub Foundation, while the seventh floor is assigned to the Department of Science and Technology’s (DST) Centre of Excellence to promote artificial intelligence and machine learning.

