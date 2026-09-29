India-Mongolia direct flights begin, cut New Delhi-Ulaanbaatar travel time to 5 hours

The service, operated by Mongolia's Hunnu Air, will run every Monda. It gives passengers a direct alternative to journeys that previously required transit through hubs such as Beijing or Incheon and could take around 13 to 18 hours.

The new route is expected to make travel easier for tourists, business travellers and those travelling for medical purposes, while strengthening people-to-people ties between India and Mongolia.

For Mongolian travellers, the direct connection is expected to make visits to India's Buddhist heritage sites more convenient. Indian travellers will have easier access to Mongolia's landscapes, historical sites and winter tourism destinations.

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The air link could also support bilateral trade by enabling faster and potentially more economical movement of cargo between the two countries.

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The launch fulfils an announcement made during Mongolian President U Khurelsukh's State Visit to India in October 2025. The direct service was announced at a joint press conference held by Khurelsukh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

India's Ambassador to Mongolia Atul Malhari Gotsurve and Hunnu Air CEO Munkhjargal worked with relevant stakeholders to operationalise the flight.

The Embassy of India in Ulaanbaatar said the new route would further strengthen the multifaceted strategic partnership between India and Mongolia. It also thanked India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Mongolia's Ministry of Road and Transport for their support in establishing the connection.

India and Mongolia already provide visa-free travel for each other's nationals, while an e-visa facility is also available, further facilitating travel between the two countries.

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(With inputs from ANI)