ICRIER, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation sign joint declaration to take forward India’s G20 ideas

Taking forward the momentum from India’s recently concluded G20 Presidency to transfer ideas and knowledge from India to the world, the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) has signed a Joint Declaration of Intent with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“This initiative aims to establish mechanisms for the transfer of ideas and knowledge by leveraging the momentum generated during India’s G20 Presidency, with emphasis on the following three priorities: multilateral development banks (MDBs) reforms, Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), and economic policy for women-led development (EPWD),” said a statement by the two organisations on Wednesday.

With the reform road map for MDBs being taken forward, ICRIER and Gates Foundation partnership will create a dashboard for monitoring MDBs’ lending practices and benchmarking their performance against dimensions identified by the G20 independent expert group established during India’s Presidency.

Following India’s G20 presidency showcasing DPI, several countries have sought guidance from India regarding digital identities and fast payment systems. “Through this new platform, ICRIER and Gates Foundation aim to respond to these requests, emphasising the sharing of India's experience and expertise in DPI-led financial inclusion,” said the statement.

The partnership also aims to set up a ‘Network of Practitioners’ to promote women-led development. “This network aims to inform Indian policymakers on the urgency of addressing gender issues for realising the country's long-term macroeconomic aspirations,” said the statement.

Deepak Mishra, said Director and Chief Executive, ICRIER noted that the success of India’s G-20 Presidency has created massive curiosity in developing countries on India’s development story, as well as India’s influence in the global high table. “Our partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation underscores our commitment to share India’s developmental success and know-how not only within the country but also to the broader international community,” he said.

Hari Menon, India Country Director, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said, “We believe that this partnership with ICRIER will facilitate increased engagements across countries and institutions in the Global South and help accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goals 1-6.”