India-EU FTA talks at an advanced stage, likely to be concluded by end 2025

India remains hopeful of concluding negotiations for a free trade agreement with the European Union (EU) by the end of the current calendar year, commerce secretary Rajesh Agarwal said on Wednesday. A team of Indian officials are currently in Brussels to continue talks on Rules of Origin.



Talks between India and EU to clinch a free trade agreement are at an advanced stage. The 14th round of negotiations between India and EU was held from October 6 to 10 in Brussels and discussions covered 12 policy areas of the FTA across 91 technical sessions with a focus on key areas including market access for goods, services, Rules of Origin, Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures, and Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT).



Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Agarwal said that the last round of negotiations was very positive and talks are now in the last leg.



“We have not scheduled the next round of talks. Some issues still need to be resolved and we are continuing discussions virtually. Some officials from the EU will also be visiting India next month for in person interactions,” he said.



In February this year, India and the EU had decided to take forward talks and conclude the FTA negotiations by the end of 2025, amidst the US action on tariffs creating turmoil in global trade.



Meanwhile, India’s talks for an FTA with New Zealand are also progressing well and the next round of next round of limited track negotiations is currently ongoing in New Delhi from October 13 to 17, the commerce ministry said.



Areas under discussion include market access, trade in services, technical barriers to trade, MSME and economic cooperation. The next round of talks is likely to be held in New Zealand in November.



The ministry also informed that India’s negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with Oman has concluded.

