India’s exports decline 2.6% to $34.47 billion in September

Imports too fell by 15 per cent to $53.84 billion as against $63.37 billion recorded in September 2022. The country’s trade deficit in the month stood at $19.37 billion.

India’s exports declined by 2.6 per cent to $34.47 billion in September this year as against $35.39 billion in the same month last year, government data showed on Friday.

During April-September this fiscal, exports contracted by 8.77 per cent to $211.4 billion.

Imports during the six-month period fell by 12.23 per cent to $326.98 billion.

Meanwhile, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said, “Negotiations for the India-UK FTA (free trade agreement) are going on and we are ironing out the differences.”

Published on: Oct 13, 2023, 3:07 PM IST
