India’s last 10 Budgets: Ministries that have topped the Modi government’s priorities

The Indian government has outlined its Budget Estimates for the financial year 2025-26, with a total allocation of Rs 50.7 lakh crore. In the previous 10 Budgets, cumulative government spending across various ministries has reached Rs 348.4 lakh crore, here is the list of ministries receiving largest budget allocation from the Modi government in the last decade.

Key Allocations for 2025-26

Ministry of Finance: The highest allocation goes to the Ministry of Finance, receiving Rs 19.4 lakh crore, which accounts for a substantial share of the budget. Over the past ten years, this ministry has received Rs 127.3 lakh crore, indicating its central role in economic management and fiscal policies. Ministry of Defence: The defence sector remains a key priority of the Modi government with Rs 6.8 lakh crore allocated for 2025-26, and a total of Rs 50.8 lakh crore over the last decade. This highlights consistent investment in national security and modernization of the armed forces. Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution: With an allocation of Rs 2.2 lakh crore, this ministry plays a crucial role in food security and distribution networks. Over ten years, it has received Rs 22.8 lakh crore, reinforcing the government’s commitment to welfare schemes. Ministry of Road Transport and Highways: Infrastructure development continues to receive attention, with Rs 2.9 lakh crore set aside for 2025-26. The ten-year allocation of Rs 15.5 lakh crore underscores efforts in expanding road networks and connectivity. Ministry of Rural Development: Rural growth remains vital, with Rs 1.9 lakh crore allotted for the year, contributing to a decade-long investment of Rs 15.1 lakh crore in rural welfare programs. Ministry of Railways: The rail sector has been allocated Rs 2.6 lakh crore, with a 10-year spending of Rs 13.8 lakh crore, emphasizing modernisation and expansion of rail infrastructure. Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers: With a Rs 1.6 lakh crore allocation in 2025-26 and Rs 13.6 lakh crore over 10 years, this ministry is crucial for the agricultural sector and pharmaceutical industry.

Social Sector and Rural Focus

Ministry of Agriculture : Allocated Rs 1.4 lakh crore , with a total of Rs 9.9 lakh crore over the decade, reflecting support for farmers and agricultural sustainability.

: Allocated , with a total of over the decade, reflecting support for farmers and agricultural sustainability. Ministry of Human Resource Development : Its outlay was Rs 1.3 lakh crore in FY26 , with Rs 9.5 lakh crore allocated over 10 years, showcasing the government’s focus on education and skill development.

: Its outlay was , with allocated over 10 years, showcasing the government’s focus on education and skill development. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare : Rs 1 lakh crore for the year, with a cumulative Rs 7.2 lakh crore over the decade, highlighting health infrastructure and public health programs.

: for the year, with a cumulative over the decade, highlighting health infrastructure and public health programs. Ministry of Women and Child Development: Rs 30,000 crore (Rs 2.2 lakh crore over 10 years), focusing on targeted welfare schemes.

The Budget allocation for 2025-26 reflects India’s focus on economic stability, defence, infrastructure, and social welfare. While finance and defence continue to dominate spending, sustained investments in rural development, transport, and healthcare indicate a balanced approach towards growth and welfare.