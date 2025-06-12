'It's the next China': American bond titan says invest in India for your grandkids

Nilesh Shah of Kotak Mutual Fund spotlighted a striking investment call by U.S. bond titan Jeffrey Gundlach, who urged Americans to bet long on India — not for quick returns, but for their grandchildren’s future.
In a recent Bloomberg TV interview, DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach drew a bold parallel between today’s India and China of 35 years ago — a comparison that carries weight given China’s meteoric rise over the last few decades.
“India has a similar profile today to where China was 35 years ago,” Gundlach said, noting India’s vast labor force, demographic momentum, and improving structural conditions. “They had tremendous problems — a gummed up legal system, corruption all over the place. But those are things that can be fixed.”
Gundlach emphasized India’s edge in a world reshaping its supply chains. “Manufacturing can come there. They're very technology-oriented... they have a long history of being a significant society,” he added.
The billionaire bond investor suggested Indian equities as a generational play. “That’s one that you buy and you just do yourself a favor and don’t open the statement,” he said, cautioning investors against panic-selling during downturns. “Just hold it for your grandchildren’s college fund and that’ll work.”
Shah, one of India's most respected fund managers, amplified Gundlach’s remarks on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “Hope Indians will also listen to it.” His endorsement hints at a disconnect — while global investors eye India as the next growth frontier, domestic sentiment often remains cautious or short-term.
Gundlach’s pitch isn’t a mere financial tip; it’s a conviction call for patience.