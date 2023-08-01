LPG cylinder price today: 19 kg cylinder rates slashed by Rs 99.75; check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities 

State-backed oil marketing companies have reduced the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 99.75 per cylinder with effect from Tuesday. A 19 kg cooking gas cylinder will be available for Rs 1,680 in Delhi from today. Retail prices of a 19 kg cooking gas cylinder in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai are Rs 1,802.50, Rs 1,640.50, and Rs 1,852.50 respectively from today, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

The rates of 19 kg LPG cylinder were last revised on July 4 this year. After the July revision, a 19 kg LPG cylinder was available at Rs 1,780 in Delhi, Rs 1,895.50 in Kolkata, Rs 1,733.50 in Mumbai and Rs 1,945 in Chennai.

Meanwhile, prices of 14.2 kg LPG cylinders or domestic cooking gas cylinders have not been revised. Prices of cooking gas cylinders for domestic use were last revised on March 1 this year. A non-subsidised 14.2 kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 1,103 in Delhi, Rs 1,129 in Kolkata, Rs 1,102.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 1,118.50 in Chennai.

LPG cylinder rates are revised on the first day of every month. LPG cylinder rates were increased for the first time in June after price cuts in April, May and June. LPG cylinder prices were last hiked on March 1 by Rs 50 per cylinder, after which rates were slashed by Rs 91.50 per cylinder in April and by Rs 171.50 in May. LPG cylinder prices were slashed by Rs 83.50 per cylinder in June.

When questioned about the steps taken by the government to protect customers from rising LPG prices in India, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri told the Rajya Sabha, “India imports more than 60 per cent of its domestic LPG consumption. Prices of LPG in the country are linked to its price in the international market”.

He further added that the government continues to credit subsidy into the accounts of eligible beneficiaries. Puri further said that the government has also started a targeted subsidy of Rs 200 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills a year for the beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) for 2022-23 and 2023-24.

