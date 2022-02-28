Madhabi Puri Buch appointed as SEBI Chairperson

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced on Monday that Madhabi Puri Buch has been appointed as the new Chairman of the board. The appointment is initially for a period of three years, it said.

The tenure of current SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi ends on February 28.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Madhabi Puri Buch, former Whole Time Member, SEBI to the post of Chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), initially for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” stated the government in a notification.

The Finance Ministry had also invited applications in October for the post of the Chairman with a submission deadline of December 6.

Madhabi Puri worked with ICICI Bank in various profiles for 12 years. Her LinkedIn profile states that she was the Head of Marketing and Sales for five years from 1997 to 2002, and was the Head of Product Development from 2002 to 2003. Following that, she was the Head of Operations from 2004 to 2006, and Executive Director from 2006 to 2009. She was also the Head of Brand Marketing from 1997 to 2009.

She was named the CEO of ICICI Securities in 2009, a role she served till 2011.

Puri was the Head of Business Development at Greater Pacific Capital, Singapore from 2011 to 2013, and a Non-Executive Director for Idea Cellular from 2011 to 2017. In the meantime, she held multiple non-executive director roles, including Zansar Technologies, Innoven Capital, and Max Healthcare as well as of an Independent Director of Indian School of Development Management (ISDM).

Madhabi Puri joined SEBI as a Whole Time Director in April 2017.

The SEBI Chairman is an alumna of St Stephen’s College in Delhi University, as well as Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A).