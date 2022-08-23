Mahindra teases XUV300 with new Twin Peak logo; facelift version likely to launch soon

Homegrown sports utility vehicle (SUV) manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra, on Tuesday, teased its upcoming facelift release of its XUV300 with the new Twin Peak logo.

The automaker, which has just announced the launch of its iconic SUV ‘Scorpio Classic’, a new electric vehicle (EV) architecture called 'INGLO EV platform' and five concept e-SUVs under the two new EV brands, is also ready to announce the updated version of its sub-4-meter compact SUV in the domestic market very soon.

Mahindra, in an Instagram story, posted an image of a facelift version of XUV300 and said, “0- THRILL IN A BLINK OF AN EYE.”

The automaker, in another slide of its Insta story, quizzed its followers and asked, “XUV300 GOES FROM 0-60 KMPH IN HOW MANY SECONDS?” with a KBC style 4 options to select from.

According to the image, it could be easily implied that the Mahindra’s XUV300 facelift doesn’t come with any major cosmetic updates, except the new Twin Peaks logo. The new twin peak logo can be seen on the compact SUV’s front grille and alloy wheels.

Moreover, there are several spied images of the car available on different social media platforms. These leaked images suggest that the exterior of the car is likely to remain similar to the existing version of XUV300, with minor tweaks.

However, several new colour options could be expected as a dual-tone dark blue coloured version white roof could be found in one of such leaked images. Currently, the XUV300 doesn’t have a proper blue shade.

In terms of interiors, Mahindra is expected to update upholstery and introduce some new features as well. The current version of the XUV300 comes with features like an electric sunroof, front parking sensors and BlueSense Plus - an e-SIM-based connectivity platform.

However, in terms of performance, Mahindra’s XUV300 facelift is likely to get an updated T-GDI petrol motor, which develops 130 PS and 230 Nm, up nearly 22 PS and 30 Nm from the current model. This would ultimately help the SUV get a performance boost along with faster acceleration and higher top speed. The current diesel powertrain is also likely to be carried forward without any changes or updates.

Currently, Mahindra XUV300 comes equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor, which churns out 108 PS and 200 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 115 PS and 300 Nm. XUV300’s transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.