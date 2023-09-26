Internet services in Manipur suspended for 5 days following protests in Imphal

The Manipur government once again enforced a five-day ban on internet services following a clash between police and students in Imphal on Tuesday. The students were protesting the alleged kidnapping and deaths of two youths, resulting in injuries to 45 students, including many girls, according to officials.

A notification issued by the state government declared the suspension of mobile internet data services and internet/data services through VPN within Manipur's territorial jurisdiction, effective immediately until 7:45 pm on October 1, 2023.

Manipur has been grappling with ethnic violence between the Meiti majority and the Kuki minority since May of this year. Initially confined to the Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts on April 28, the internet shutdown was expanded to encompass the entire state on May 3.

However, on Saturday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced the full restoration of internet services in the state.

In July, broadband services resumed in Manipur under specific conditions and required users to sign an undertaking, but mobile internet services remained suspended.

On Tuesday, disturbing images of two missing Manipuri students, last seen on July 6, surfaced online. One photo depicted the two students sitting in a grassy area with two armed individuals behind them, while another image circulating on social media showed their lifeless bodies. The victims were identified as 17-year-old Hijam Linthoingambi and 20-year-old Phijam Hemjit.

In response to these images, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh pledged swift and decisive action against those responsible for the kidnapping and murder of the students. The case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Since the outbreak of violence on May 3 during a "Tribal Solidarity March" protesting the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, more than 160 people have lost their lives, and several hundred others have been injured. Meiteis constitute approximately 53 per cent of the state's population and predominantly reside in the Imphal Valley, while tribal groups, including Nagas and Kukis, make up 40 per cent of the population and primarily inhabit the hill districts.