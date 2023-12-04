Michaung cyclonic storm: Public holiday today in Tamil Nadu, trains cancelled, private companies asked to consider WFH

Parts of Tamil Nadu witnessed rainfall leading to waterlogging in many parts of the state, including Chennai, as cyclonic storm Michaung (pronounced Migjaum) is expected to make landfall in southern Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. The Tamil Nadu government has declared December 4 as a public holiday and urged private companies to allow ‘work from home’ option for its employees.

The government has also reviewed the emergency measures and many residing in the vulnerable areas have been housed in relief camps. Trains have been cancelled, fishermen and the general public have been alerted about the Michaung cyclonic storm, and many workers have been kept on standby.

All you need to know about the Michaung cyclonic storm:

The Michaung cycnlonic story is likely to intensify and reach north Tamil Nadu coast on December 4 before it makes landfall on southern Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

December 4 has been declared a public holiday, and private companies have been urged to consider work from home in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts. Meanwhile, the Indian Railways cancelled a total of 118 trains but essential services will continue to remain available.

Chief Minister M K Stalin-led government has housed 685 people from vulnerable areas in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram and Chengelpet districts in 11 relief camps. He said, if required, help from the central government would also be sought.

The Tamil Nadu government has also deployed disaster response force personnel in vulnerable areas. As many as 121 multipurpose centres and 4,967 relief camps with all basic amenities have been made ready in northern and other coastal regions of the state, besides the Cauvery delta areas, said the state government.

As many as 162 relief centers have been readied in Chennai alone, while 714 water pumps have been made ready for use in low-lying areas.

14 state disaster response teams comprising 350 personnel and nine National Disaster Response Force teams of 225 personnel have been stationed in coastal regions of Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet and Chennai.

Control rooms have been set up and the numbers have been released – 1070 (state), 1077 (district) and 94458 69848 (WhatsApp).

Around 1,500 workers have been kept on standby and over 3,00,000 electricity poles have been kept in the inventory, apart from machinery such as cranes and requisite vehicles.

Cyclonic storm Michaung is likely to intensify and reach west-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 forenoon. It is expected to then move northwards and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during forenoon of December 5 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

