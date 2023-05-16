New parliament building likely to be ready by end of the month: Report

The new parliament building is expected to be ready by the end of this month. Final touches are being given to the new building, and cleaning of the civil structures has begun. The construction of the much-awaited parliament building began two years ago after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new parliament building..

According to a report by news agency PTI, there is no word from the government on the inauguration of the new building, part of the redevelopment project of the Central Vista.

The Central Vista road from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the India Gate is being revamped, a common central secretariat is being constructed, the new office and residence of the prime minister, and the new vice-president enclave are part of the revamping project.

While there’s no confirmation, speculation is rife that the new parliament building will be inaugurated by PM Modi around May 30, which is when the BJP government completes nine years in power. PM Modi had taken the oath on May 28 in 2014.

The new parliament building will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India’s heritage, a lounge for Members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee roods, dining areas and parking space.

The original deadline for the completion of the project, being constructed by Tata Projects, was November last year.

The CPWD that is executing the project informed the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) in 2021 that the residences of the vice president and the prime minister would be modern and would be equipped with necessary infrastructure including fire-fighting system, maximum use of treated wastewater, well-designed network of storm water drains, rain water harvesting system etc. The panel had directed the CPWD to ensure that an area for greenery is provided according to the details in the project document, that listed an area of 81,220 sq mt for plantation or greenery.

