Nitin Gadkari, JSW's Sajjan Jindal discuss EVs, investments in Vidarbha

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted the urgent need for investments in Vidarbha, citing the lack of large-scale projects in the region due to the absence of investors willing to invest Rs 500-1000 crore. Speaking at a public event in Nagpur, Gadkari expressed concern over the region's economic stagnation, stating, "We are continuously trying to find someone, but there's a severe lack of major investors. This is the reason we don't see big projects in Vidarbha."

Gadkari revealed that Sajjan Jindal, who has a 35 per cent stake in JSW MG Motor India, visited his residence recently. During the meeting, Jindal showcased a newly developed electric vehicle. Gadkari, however, emphasised the need to prioritise the production of electric buses and trucks in Nagpur. “I'll look at the vehicle, but first, start operations in Nagpur. Electric buses and electric trucks are crucial for sustainable development,” he said.

Further, addressing the issue of government subsidies for businesses, Gadkari cautioned entrepreneurs to remain self-reliant. "It is uncertain whether investors will receive their subsidy payment on time, as the government has to allocate funds for the Ladki Bahin Yojana," Gadkari remarked. He advised businesses in Vidarbha to operate independently, adding, "The government, no matter the party, should be kept at a distance. It is like a 'vishkanya' (poison maiden); those who rely too much on it may face trouble."

Gadkari also noted that while subsidies may still be available, their disbursement could be delayed due to the diversion of funds to social welfare schemes like the Ladki Bahin Yojana. "If you are getting a subsidy, take it, but it's not clear when it will be paid," he added, underscoring the challenges businesses face in relying solely on government support.