‘Not all 12-digit numbers are Aadhaar’: UIDAI warns of Aadhaar fraud

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has warned people to be careful and to verify before accepting Aadhaar as identity proof of the card holder. UIDAI said that not all 12-digit numbers are Aadhaar and a simple verification can go a long way to prevent Aadhaar frauds.

“All 12-digit numbers are not Aadhaar. It is recommended that the Aadhaar should be verified before accepting it as identity proof,” said UIDAI adding that Aadhaar can be verified in two simple steps.

Here’s how to verify the authenticity of an Aadhaar card in two simple steps:

Go to resident.uidai.gov.in/verify

Enter 12-digit code

Enter the captcha code for verification

Click ‘proceed to verify’

AADHAAR QUERIES

In case you have any queries related to Aadhaar, there is a toll-free number by UIDAI. “Connect with #AadhaarHelpline to get answers to all your Aadhaar related queries, place a call on our toll-free helpline 1947 or write to us at help@uidai.gov.in,” stated UIDAI.

It further added, “The #AadhaarHelpline 1947 provides support in 13 languages -- Hindi, English, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, and Urdu. Dial 1947 for conversation in the language of your choice.”

The helpline is available throughout the week. “You can locate your nearest Aadhaar Kendra by simply dialing 1947 from your mobile or landline. You can get details like the addresses of the authorized centres in the area. You can also locate an Aadhaar Center using mAadhaar App,” stated UIDAI.

