Petrol, diesel prices today, May 1: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and other cities

Fuel prices across India held steady on May 1, even as global crude markets remain on edge amid tensions in West Asia and disruptions to key shipping routes. Even though the rates of commercial LPG cylinders were hiked by ₹993 in Delhi, petrol and diesel rates were kept steady to give some relief to the common man, according to IndianOil.



The pause in the prices comes amid heightened political sensitivities as the country awaits the results of the assembly elections that were recently conducted in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry. In Delhi, petrol continues to retail at ₹94.77 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹87.67 per litre.

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Prices remain higher in Mumbai, where petrol is selling at ₹103.54 per litre and diesel at about ₹90.03 per litre. In major cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, petrol prices are still above ₹100 per litre, while diesel remains below ₹100.

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Fuel prices in key cities (May 1)

City Petrol (₹/litre) Diesel (₹/litre) Delhi 94.77 87.67 Hyderabad 107.50 95.70 Kolkata 105.41 92.02 Mumbai 103.54 90.03 Bengaluru 102.92 90.99 Chennai 100.80 92.39

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What drives petrol and diesel prices in India?

A combination of global, economic, and domestic factors shapes fuel prices at the pump. At the heart of it is the international price of crude oil, the base raw material for both petrol and diesel, which has the single biggest bearing on what consumers ultimately pay.

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The rupee-dollar exchange rate is another key variable, given that India relies heavily on imported crude. When the rupee weakens against the dollar, the cost of procuring crude rises, which can feed directly into higher retail fuel prices.

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Why do prices differ across different cities?

On top of that, taxes levied by both the central and state governments make up a substantial portion of the final price, which is why petrol and diesel rates differ across states. Transportation costs and prevailing demand-supply conditions also factor into the retail price consumers see at the pump.