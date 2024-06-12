A day after DA hike, Mamata Banerjee gives West Bengal farmers a Rs 2,900-crore boost

The Mamata Banerjee government on Wednesday released Rs 2,900 crore directly into the bank accounts of about 1.05 crore farmers, including Bargadars, enrolled under the state government's Krishak Bandhu (Natun) scheme.

This marks the first installment of financial assistance for the Kharif season 2024, with an equal second installment planned for the Rabi season later this year, she said in a post on X.

Under this scheme, farmers with cultivable land of one acre or more receive Rs 10,000, while those with smaller plots get a proportionate amount, with a minimum of Rs 4,000 per year.

Since the scheme's inception in 2019, a total of Rs 18,234 crore has been transferred to farmers' accounts, the West Bengal chief minister wrote.

In addition to financial aid, the scheme also provides death compensation. "For a farmer dying between the ages of 18 and 60, his family gets a compensation of Rs 2 lakh," Mamata said. So far, 1,12,000 bereaved families in West Bengal have received a total of Rs 2,240 crore.

The farm sop comes a day after the state announced a hike in the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief by 4 per cent for state government employees from April onwards, instead of May. The DA hike will take effect on April 1, 2024.

Government workers will see the rise in DA from the month of April, not May, and it will be included in their July salary, as per a notification from the State Finance Department. As per the notification, the DA hike will be applicable on government-aided educational institution employees, panchayat workers, municipal staff, and retired government employees and their families. The Governor has approved this decision after a thorough review.