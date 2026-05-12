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PM Modi likely to hold virtual meet with chief secretaries on austerity, work-from-home push

PM Modi likely to hold virtual meet with chief secretaries on austerity, work-from-home push

The proposed virtual interaction with Chief Secretaries is expected to focus on reducing avoidable expenditure, encouraging virtual governance mechanisms and cutting fuel consumption through administrative efficiencies.

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Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • Updated May 12, 2026 12:38 PM IST
PM Modi likely to hold virtual meet with chief secretaries on austerity, work-from-home pushSources said CMs of Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have already taken cognisance of the PM’s appeal and held discussions with cabinet ministers and senior officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a virtual meeting with Chief Secretaries of states to discuss austerity measures, greater use of virtual meetings and possible work-from-home mechanisms, government sources told Business Today.

The move comes after the Prime Minister, over the past two days, repeatedly stressed the need for conservation, reduction in non-essential travel and responsible energy usage amid global economic uncertainty and pressure on fuel imports.

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Sources said no formal advisory or directive has yet been issued by the Centre to states on austerity measures or mandatory work-from-home protocols. However, the Prime Minister’s remarks have triggered discussions within several state governments.

According to sources, Chief Ministers of Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have already taken cognisance of the Prime Minister’s appeal and held discussions with cabinet ministers and senior officials on possible conservation-oriented administrative measures.

The proposed virtual interaction with Chief Secretaries is expected to focus on reducing avoidable expenditure, encouraging virtual governance mechanisms and cutting fuel consumption through administrative efficiencies.
 

Published on: May 12, 2026 12:38 PM IST
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