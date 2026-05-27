PM Modi reviews ₹30,000 crore infra projects at PRAGATI meet; pushes rooftop solar, waste management

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired the 51st meeting of PRAGATI, the government’s ICT-enabled platform for monitoring and expediting key infrastructure and governance projects, where he reviewed seven major projects worth around ₹30,000 crore spanning the Railways, Power and Road sectors across nine states.

\The Prime Minister also reviewed the Ken-Betwa River Inter-linking Project and the implementation status of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, while calling for faster execution, tighter coordination between Centre and states, and mission-mode implementation of flagship schemes.

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A major focus of the meeting was renewable energy adoption in urban India, with Modi asking states to accelerate rooftop solar installations across cities, residential clusters and public institutions.

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“He underlined that rooftop solar should be taken up in mission mode to reduce electricity costs, improve energy security and promote clean energy at the household and community level,” the government said in a statement issued after the meeting.

The Prime Minister also pushed for innovative deployment of solar infrastructure over canal networks to optimise land use and reduce water evaporation losses while generating renewable energy.

During the review of road and port connectivity projects, Modi said the upcoming Vadhavan Port should emerge as a model for integrated, multi-modal logistics development rather than being treated merely as a standalone port project.

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According to the Prime Minister, the port should be connected seamlessly through coastal shipping, inland waterways, dedicated freight corridors, highways, high-speed rail and airport linkages to create a future-ready logistics ecosystem.

On urban sanitation and waste management, Modi stressed that Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 must move beyond infrastructure creation and deliver measurable outcomes through regular monitoring and citizen participation.

He directed states to expedite the completion of solid waste management infrastructure, including waste processing facilities and GOBARdhan plants.

The Prime Minister also used the meeting to underline concerns around delays in public infrastructure execution, warning that project hold-ups not only escalate costs but also delay developmental benefits for citizens.

“Every delay has a direct impact on people’s lives, regional growth and public resources,” Modi said, urging ministries and states to adopt a more proactive and time-bound approach in resolving implementation bottlenecks.

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The Ken-Betwa River Inter-linking Project was highlighted as a potential template for resolving inter-state water issues through cooperation, faster clearances and technology-led monitoring. Modi encouraged states to identify similar opportunities involving river-linking, groundwater recharge, irrigation and water conservation for long-term water security.

The meeting also marked the operationalisation of a new monthly review mechanism for social sector schemes at the state level, following the Prime Minister’s earlier directions. Swachh Bharat Mission has been selected as the first scheme for review under the new framework, aimed at improving accountability and faster issue resolution at state and district levels.