How making money is the toughest mission yet for Indian space-tech start-ups

India’s space-tech sector is entering a more commercially demanding phase. After years centred around launches, prototypes and fundraising, the focus is steadily shifting towards revenues, enterprise adoption and scalable business models. As Rahul Chandra, Managing Director at Arkam Ventures, says, “The sector is now moving from proof of technology to proof of business.”

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For the latest Business Today magazine we did a deep dive on the space tech sector. The transition is becoming visible across the ecosystem. While companies like Skyroot Aerospace, which recently made its entry to the unicorn club and Agnikul continue building launch infrastructure, several startups are increasingly monetising through defence contracts, satellite intelligence and enterprise applications. The emphasis is no longer only on reaching space, but on building businesses that can generate predictable revenues on the ground.

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Pixxel, for instance, is positioning itself around hyperspectral imaging and data analytics for sectors such as agriculture, mining and climate monitoring. It was picked by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in 2024 to provide earth observation data on climate change, biodiversity and agriculture to its $476 million Commercial SmallSat Data Acquisition (CSDA) Program.

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GalaxEye, on the other hand, is building multi-sensor imaging technology with applications across defence and surveillance, while Digantara is focused on space situational awareness and orbital infrastructure monitoring. Industry executives say the larger opportunity increasingly lies in data, analytics and intelligence layers built on top of space infrastructure.

While the launches are exciting and signal growing momentum for India’s private space ecosystem, most space-tech start-ups—barring a few exceptions—are still at a pre-revenue stage.

Defence is emerging as one of the strongest commercial drivers for the sector. Rising geopolitical tensions, border surveillance requirements and India’s push for indigenous defence technologies are creating demand for satellite imaging and real-time intelligence solutions. According to founders and investors, defence contracts are becoming an important early revenue stream for many startups.

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Mario Gonsalves, Partner at Speciale Invest, says the sector is now witnessing a gradual shift towards commercially viable use cases. “There is excitement around launches, satellites, defence applications and deep-tech innovation. But the bigger question now is whether India can build enduring space-tech businesses, not just technologically impressive startups,” he says.

At the same time, enterprise adoption is slowly opening. Satellite-based data is beginning to find use cases across insurance, logistics, agriculture and climate-risk assessment. But monetisation remains a challenge. Unlike software startups that can scale rapidly, space-tech companies operate in a capital-intensive ecosystem requiring years of R&D, expensive infrastructure and long commercial cycles before meaningful returns emerge.

This challenge becomes sharper when viewed against the sector’s funding realities. Despite growing momentum, Indian space-tech startups still account for only 1.3% of global space-tech funding. Arjun Rao, Partner at Speciale Invest, notes that patient capital will become critical for the ecosystem’s next phase. “These are not businesses that scale in three years. Investors entering the sector have to underwrite long development timelines and delayed commercial maturity,” he says.

Policy reforms and ISRO’s opening of the sector have created momentum, but the next chapter will likely be decided by whether startups can convert innovation into durable revenue streams. The larger question for India’s space-tech ecosystem, therefore, is no longer just about building rockets or satellites. It is whether the sector can build globally competitive businesses that survive beyond hype cycles and scale sustainably over the long term.