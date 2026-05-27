Top 10 global economies in 2026: why India may lose 5th spot yet outpace global peers

According to IMF estimates, the global economy in 2026 continues to be dominated by large, developed nations, particularly the United States and China, but emerging economies are increasingly becoming key contributors to global growth. The latest nominal GDP figures suggest that India may temporarily lose its position as the world’s fifth-largest economy and move behind the United Kingdom. However, the change in ranking does not necessarily signal weaker economic fundamentals. Nominal GDP at current prices is affected by exchange rates, currency movements and valuation changes, which can influence a country’s position in global rankings.

Advertisement

Many economists consider real GDP growth a better measure of underlying economic strength, as it captures the actual expansion of economic activity after adjusting for inflation. On this basis, India continues to stand out among major economies. IMF projections show India growing at 7.6% in 2025 and 6.5% in 2026, making it the fastest-growing major economy and highlighting its increasing role in driving global growth.

Top 10 Global Economies in 2026

The United States is expected to remain the world’s largest economy with a GDP of around $32.4 trillion in 2026, maintaining a significant lead over all other countries. China is projected to retain the second position with an economy of nearly $20.9 trillion. Together, the two economies account for a large share of global output and continue to play a major role in shaping trade, investment and financial markets across the world.

Advertisement

MUST READ: India-US trade deal soon? After Rubio's hint, talks to take place from June 1-4

Among the other leading economies, Germany is expected to remain the third-largest economy with a GDP of around $5.5 trillion, followed by Japan at approximately $4.4 trillion. The United Kingdom is projected to occupy the fifth position with an estimated GDP of $4.3 trillion, while India is expected to rank sixth with an economy of about $4.2 trillion. France is projected to hold the seventh position at $3.6 trillion, while Italy and Russia are expected to have economies of around $2.7 trillion each. Canada completes the Top Ten list with a GDP of approximately $2.5 trillion.

5 Years’ Performance

Advertisement

Over the last five years, the GDP growth trends among the world’s Top 10 economies have shown notable differences. The United States, the world’s largest economy, expanded from $23.7 trillion in 2021 to $32.4 trillion in 2026, registering growth of nearly 36.5%. China, despite remaining the second-largest economy, recorded comparatively lower growth of around 14.7%, with its economy rising from $18.2 trillion to $20.9 trillion. Among major developed economies, the United Kingdom posted strong growth of around 33.5%, while Germany, France, Italy and Canada recorded growth between 21% and 26% during the period.

MUST READ: Gold, silver prices rise again: Should investors stay invested in ETFs or book profits?

Some of the strongest expansion rates came from emerging economies. Russia recorded the highest five-year growth among the top ten economies at around 45.3%, while India’s economy expanded by nearly 34.7%, increasing from $3.08 trillion in 2021 to $4.15 trillion in 2026. India’s growth was broadly comparable to that of the United States and higher than many advanced economies. Japan stood out as an exception, with its economy shrinking by around 16.2% over the five-year period.

Real GDP growth

India’s GDP at current prices (nominal GDP) is projected to be $4.15 trillion. While IMF estimates suggest that India may slip below the United Kingdom in nominal GDP rankings in 2026, moving to the sixth position. However, nominal GDP rankings alone do not provide the full picture of economic performance. Current-price GDP is influenced by exchange rates and currency movements, whereas real GDP growth reflects the actual expansion of economic activity after adjusting for inflation.

Advertisement

On this measure, India continues to stand out among major economies. IMF projections show India’s real GDP growth at 7.6% in 2025 and 6.5% in 2026, making it the fastest-growing major economy in both years. In comparison, China’s growth is expected at 5% in 2025 and 4.4% in 2026, while the United States is projected to grow by 2.1% and 2.3%, respectively. Most advanced economies, including the UK, Japan, France, Italy and Canada, are expected to record considerably slower growth rates.

The data highlights an important trend. While India may temporarily lose its fifth position in nominal GDP rankings due to currency and valuation effects, its underlying economic momentum remains stronger than most large economies. The IMF projections suggest that India is likely to remain one of the key contributors to global growth in the coming years, reflecting its expanding role in the global economy.

MUST READ: Can NSE EGR end locker worries for gold investors in India? Here's what you should know