PM Modi security breach in Punjab: No official suspended, says CM Channi

Punjab Chief Charanjit Singh Channi has clarified that no government official has been suspended after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security lapse in the border state. He responded to reports that the Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harman Hans being placed under suspension after the Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for around 20 minutes due to a protestors’ blockade on Wednesday.



Prime Minister Modi was headed to Ferozepur to address a rally, which later got postponed. “The Prime Minister wanted to meet you all, but because of some reasons, he is not going to be with us today. The PM has said that these programmes (inauguration) have been postponed and not cancelled,” Mandaviya said while addressing the people gathered in Ferozepur.



The Union Home Ministry, in a statement, has described this incident as a “major lapse” in the Prime Minister’s travel in Punjab. The MHA also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action. The statement also read that when the weather conditions did not improve, it was decided that the PM will visit the National Martyrs Memorial via the road route, taking over 2 hours. He travelled by road after necessary confirmation of the security arrangements by the DGP Police.



“The Prime Minister’s schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan the Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed,” the MHA further said in a statement.



Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has also expressed regret after Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his visit to the state and asserted that there was no security lapse.



“The Prime Minister was to visit for the inauguration (of development projects) and address a political rally. We regret that he had to return due to the blockade en route,” Channi said. He added, “After all, he is the Prime Minister of the country. We respect him. There is a democratic system and federal system.”



The former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has called for President’s rule in the state after a breach was reported in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security. Singh also said that the incumbent Channi government has utterly failed in ensuring law and order in the state.



“If we have to keep our state safe and keep law and order system here, then I think President’s rule should be imposed,” Singh said.



(With inputs from Manjeet Sehgal)

