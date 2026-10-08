iPhone 17 at ₹79,999, iPhone 16 at ₹76,999: Apple’s price gap gets surprisingly small during Amazon, Flipkart festive sale

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iPhone 16, 16e and 17e prices on Amazon GIF

Amazon's latest pricing puts the iPhone 16e at ₹69,900, making it the lowest-priced option among these three models. Next comes the iPhone 16 at ₹76,999, which is ₹7,099 more expensive than the 16e. The iPhone 17e has also received a price cut and is now available for ₹71,999, down from its earlier price of ₹79,900. This puts it ₹2,099 above the iPhone 16e but ₹5,000 below the iPhone 16.

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For you, comparing these three generations, the pricing makes the difference particularly interesting. The iPhone 17e is currently cheaper than the older iPhone 16 on Amazon.

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iPhone 15 and iPhone 17 prices on Flipkart BBD

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale brings the iPhone 15 at ₹61,999, making it the lower-priced option between the two models. And the iPhone 17 will be available for ₹79,999 during the sale. That puts it ₹18,000 above the iPhone 15 and ₹3,000 higher than the iPhone 16's current Amazon price.

If you are planning an iPhone purchase during the festive sales, the pricing creates a notable spread across generations. The iPhone 15 offers the lowest entry price, while the iPhone 17 sits at the top of this particular price range. In between are the iPhone 16e, iPhone 17e and iPhone 16, with some models separated by only a few thousand rupees.

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That makes it worth checking the exact model, generation and applicable sale price before placing an order, particularly when the price gap between two generations is relatively small.