Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away at 62

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away on Sunday morning. According to the reports, Jhunjhunwala died at 6.45 am in Mumbai. He was brought dead to Breach Candy Hospital.

He was often referred as the "Big Bull" and "Warren Buffet" of the Indian stock market.

Jhunjhunwala, 62, one of the richest person in the country, was a stock market trader and chartered accountant. He was also the chairman of Hungama Media and Aptech, as well as a director of Viceroy Hotels, Concord Biotech, Provogue India, and Geojit Financial Services.

Jhunjhunwala was the founder of India's newest airline Akasa Air, which launched services in the Bengaluru-Kochi-Bengaluru sector from Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Friday (August 12).

He had teamed up with ex-Jet Airways CEO Vinod Dube and former IndiGo head Aditya Ghosh to set up the airline.

The self-made businessman was the son of an Income Tax (I-T) officer and is survived by his wife -- Rekha -- and three children.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over his demise. PM Modi said, "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Net worth

His net worth was more than $5.8 billion, according to Forbes. The ace investor was not keeping well for the past few days.

Jhunjhunwala was born on July 5, 1960. After graduating from Mumbai's Sydenham College, he enrolled at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

He ran a privately-owned stock trading firm RARE Enterprises.

Biggest holdings of Jhunjhunwalas

Jhunjhunwala's portfolio includes companies like Titan, Rallis India, Star Health, Escorts, Canara Bank, Indian Hotels Company, Agro Tech Foods, Nazara Technologies and Tata Motors. Overall, he had stake in 47 companies at the end of June quarter (Q1 FY 2022-23).

With a value of around Rs 11,000 crore, Titan Company is the biggest holding of Jhunjhunwalas. The "Big Bull" together with his wife held over a 5 per cent stake in the company as of June 30, according to the data available with Trendlyne.

Star Health And Allied Insurance Company is the next big pick of Jhunjhunwala with a value of around Rs 7,000 crore.