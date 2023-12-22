Ram temple inauguration: Only those with invites, on govt duty to be allowed in Ayodhya on Jan 22

Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration: Only individuals with valid invites or on government duty would be allowed to enter Ayodhya on January 22 the day of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple. Authorities are also looking to cancel advance bookings in order to give preference to those invited by the trust.

According to a report in Times of India, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a review meeting, instructed Ayodhya authorities to ask local hotels to cancel advance bookings as far as possible and give preference to the invitees of the trust.

The CM asked for accommodation arrangements to be made for pilgrims to stay in dharamshalas and hotels at fixed rates. “On January 22, only those people who have invitation letters, or are deployed on government duty, will be able to come to Ayodhya,” he said, as per the report.

CM Adityanath ordered all the bookings in local hotels and dharamshalas on the day of the pran pratistha ceremony on January 22 should be cancelled so that there is no problem in management. He highlighted that special invitees will arrive in Ayodhya and around 100 planes will arrive at the Ayodhya airport.

DM Nitish Kumar told the daily that they are investigating the bookings done by hotels and examining the customers who have reserved rooms.

The Ayodhya airport will be ready by the end of the month to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Air India Express will operate its inaugural flight to Ayodhya from Delhi on December 30, and will commence daily service on the route from January 16. IndiGo will also operate its inaugural flight on December 30 and commence commercial services from January 6.

The Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport and the Ayodhya railway station will be inaugurated on December 30. He will also flag off two trains from the railway station, including a Vande Bharat. PM Modi will address a public meeting in Ayodhya after the inauguration.

