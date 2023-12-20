Ayodhya Ram temple consecration rituals to begin from Jan 16, 'Tent City' set up, 4,000 saints invited; all you need to know

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, a trust constituted to look after the construction and management of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, shared key details related to Ram Lalla's idol consecration ceremony.

The newly built temple in Ayodhya would be opened for devotees after the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla on January 22. The trust, in its latest update said, the consecration ceremony rituals will commence from January 16, a day after the Makar Sankranti.

"Rama Lala’s idols are being made by three sculptors - Ganesh Bhatt, Arun Yogiraj and Satyanarayan Pandey. Out of the three, the idol that brings to life the tenderness of a five-year-old child will be chosen. Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid ji from Kashi and Lakshmikant Dikshit ji will conduct the Pran Pratishtha Puja," it said.

The trust added that after the consecration ceremony, there will be a 48-day cycle of mandala puja (ritualistic worship) under the leadership of Vishwaprasann Teerth Ji, a revered figure.

"Invitations have been extended to revered saints from all traditions, along with all prominent individuals contributing to the honor of the country in every domain. In the new Teerthakshetrapuram (Bag Bijaisi), a Tent City has been established which includes six tubewells, six kitchen houses, and a hospital with ten beds. Approximately 150 doctors from around the country have agreed to provide their services in rotation at this hospital," Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra shared in an update on X (formerly Twitter).

Key points related to the program of the consecration ceremony scheduled at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on 22nd January:



Invitations have been extended to revered saints from all traditions, along with all prominent individuals contributing to the honor of the… — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) December 19, 2023

It also stated that langars, community kitchens, food distribution centres and meal areas will be set up in every corner of the town. About 4,000 saints have been invited to participate, from all sects.

"Invitations have been extended to all Shankaracharyas, Mahamandaleshwars, top spiritual leaders of the Sikh and Buddhist communities, among others. Key figures from various realms such as Vamini Narayan, Art of Living, Gayatri Parivar, Media Houses, Sports, Farmers and the Art world have been invited," it said.

The trust also revealed that invitations have been sent to veteran journalists active from 1984 to 1992.

Also Read: IMD predicts dense fog, cold wave in several states; check complete forecast