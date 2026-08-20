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RBI’s hawkish minutes vs repo rate hold: What markets should read between the lines

RBI’s hawkish minutes vs repo rate hold: What markets should read between the lines

The RBI’s August MPC minutes struck a distinctly more hawkish tone even as all six members voted to hold the repo rate, according to SBI Research. The report says markets should look beyond the unanimous rate decision and closely track the central bank’s subsequent actions and policy signals.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026 6:35 AM IST
RBI’s hawkish minutes vs repo rate hold: What markets should read between the linesThe MPC unanimously voted to keep the repo rate unchanged, but SBI Research’s analysis of the minutes found that the language used by members reflected greater caution over inflation and uncertainty.

The Reserve Bank of India’s latest Monetary Policy Committee minutes point to a more hawkish tone than the unanimous decision to keep the policy rate unchanged might suggest. SBI Research said the August 2026 minutes show the highest hawkishness in the past year, highlighting a growing divergence between the RBI’s communication and its subsequent policy actions.

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The MPC unanimously voted to keep the repo rate unchanged, but SBI Research’s analysis of the minutes found that the language used by members reflected greater caution over inflation and uncertainty. The report said the minutes indicate that the acknowledgement of risks “clearly exists”, with members appearing more inclined towards calibrated policy action.

Hawkish signals despite unanimous hold

SBI Research identified what it called a clear “hawkish ladder” among MPC members. While all six members supported the status quo, their statements differed significantly in how explicitly they addressed the possibility of future policy tightening.

External member Nagesh Kumar said there was “no case for monetary policy action”, while Ram Singh spoke about the need to “swiftly adjust policy”. Saugata Bhattacharya referred to the “appropriate time to recalibrate” policy.

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Among internal members, Indranil Bhattacharyya said a “pause ... [is] not necessarily an extended pause”, while Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta said “a case for a hike may emerge."

SBI Research stressed that the positions reflect the directness of the policy language and should not be interpreted as probabilities of a rate hike. It noted that 5 of 6 members left the door open to tightening or recalibration, while all six still voted for a hold and a neutral stance. The report characterised this as “market conditioning” rather than a rate-hike consensus.

Why actions may matter more than words

The report’s central argument is that markets should pay close attention to the RBI’s actions rather than relying solely on formal communication.

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SBI Research said central-bank communication, particularly from the RBI, shows a “clear disconnect” between statements made in MPC meetings and press conferences and subsequent actions. It specifically pointed to measures involving the VRRR and FCNR(B) window, arguing that these reveal that “RBI actions are louder than words.”

At the same time, SBI Research does not expect an immediate shift to tighter policy. It said growth is most likely to remain robust, while July inflation came in at 4.45%, in line with market expectations. Imported inflation also declined from 8.1% in June to 7.3% in July.

The report also noted that improved rainfall has reduced the nationwide monsoon shortfall to roughly 13%, while kharif sowing is only 2% below last season.

Taking these factors together, SBI Research said it continues to expect a prolonged pause in FY27, even as the MPC minutes point to increasing hawkishness.

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Published on: Aug 20, 2026 6:35 AM IST
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