Rs 77.45 crore revival package for NE agricultural marketing corp 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a revival package of Rs 77.45 crore that has been proposed for the financial restructuring and infusion of funds to North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC).

The corporation was established in 1982 to support the farmers of the North Eastern region to get remunerative prices of agri-horticultural produces. It aimed to enhance agricultural, procurement, processing and marketing infrastructure in the North East.

As many as 75 farmer producer organisations and farmer producer companies registered with NERAMAC. Also 13 GI crops of North Eastern region registered under it.

The government has prepared a business plan to give 10-15 per cent higher prices to farmers by bypassing middlemen and agents. The Centre has also prepared a road map for capacity building, aggregation, marketing and technology as well.

Under this revival plan, the government also proposed to set up a North-Eastern Centre for Organic Cultivation, facilitating equity finance to entrepreneurs.

