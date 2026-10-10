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Rupee under pressure: SBI Research wants RBI to prioritise currency stability alongside inflation

Rupee under pressure: SBI Research wants RBI to prioritise currency stability alongside inflation

In its October 9 report, Ecowrap, SBI Research said the RBI needs to strengthen its policy toolkit to address mounting pressure on emerging market currencies.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 10, 2026 6:56 AM IST
Rupee under pressure: SBI Research wants RBI to prioritise currency stability alongside inflationSBI Research noted that emerging market currencies are particularly vulnerable to energy price shocks and heightened volatility.

SBI Research has called for stronger Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervention to manage currency volatility, arguing that exchange rate stability has become as important as inflation management amid turbulent global financial markets, rising bond yields and shifting capital flows.

In its October 9 report, Ecowrap, SBI Research said the RBI needs to strengthen its policy toolkit to address mounting pressure on emerging market currencies. Its recommendations include tighter timelines for exporters to realise foreign exchange proceeds, more effective matching of export receipts with importers’ requirements and a review of monetary policy measures.

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Why currency management is becoming critical

The report points to a changing global financial environment, with a resurgent US dollar, uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory and rising international bond yields influencing capital flows.

SBI Research noted that emerging market currencies are particularly vulnerable to energy price shocks and heightened volatility. Rising financing costs and reduced availability of capital could also affect investment and consumption.

The report said exchange rate management has gained importance alongside inflation expectations management as global financial liquidity becomes more volatile and expensive.

Pressure is also visible in the non-deliverable forward (NDF) market, where participants hedge currency exposure. According to the report, short-term forward market costs have risen sharply, with annualised costs at times reaching twice those at the longer end of the curve.

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SBI Research warned that elevated short-term hedging costs, combined with importer demand and speculative positioning, could push spot exchange rates away from levels justified by underlying economic fundamentals.

SBI Research proposes tighter export proceeds timelines

To improve foreign exchange management, SBI Research has recommended reducing the standard timeline for realisation of export proceeds from around 15 months to six months, with extensions permitted on a case-by-case basis.

The report also called for exporters to align their foreign exchange receipts and remittances more closely with importers’ requirements and hedging patterns. Deliberate delays in bringing export proceeds into the country could attract deterrent measures, it suggested.

These steps, according to the report, could help improve the availability and timing of foreign exchange flows in a market experiencing heightened volatility.

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SBI Research’s key recommendations for the RBI

Issue

SBI Research’s recommendation

Objective

Rupee volatility

Strengthen exchange rate management

Reduce currency volatility and support financial stability

Monetary policy

Consider a 50-basis-point rate hike

Address persistent global financial pressures

Liquidity management

Widen the LAF corridor from the current 50 basis points

Manage liquidity during periods of market stress

Export proceeds

Reduce the standard realisation timeline from around 15 months to six months

Improve the availability of foreign exchange

Exporter-importer flows

Align export receipts and remittances more closely with importers’ needs

Improve foreign exchange flow management

Delayed receipts

Consider deterrent measures against deliberate delays

Encourage timely realisation of export proceeds

Capital inflows

Review tax and capital gains structures

Attract long-term capital into debt and equity markets

Policy communication

Provide clear, consistent and credible signals

Anchor market expectations and strengthen policy credibility

Source: SBI Research, Ecowrap

The trade-off between the rupee, inflation and growth

Currency stability matters because rupee depreciation can raise the domestic cost of imported commodities, including crude oil, potentially adding to inflationary pressures. Greater exchange rate volatility can also increase hedging expenses for businesses and complicate investment decisions.

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However, stronger monetary tightening to support the currency could raise borrowing costs for households and companies, potentially slowing credit demand, consumption and investment.

SBI Research has separately advocated a possible 50-basis-point rate hike and a temporary widening of the RBI’s liquidity adjustment facility corridor to address financial market stress.

The report also urged the government to review tax and capital gains structures to attract more long-term capital into Indian debt and equity markets.

Ultimately, SBI Research argues that currency management, monetary policy and capital flow measures need to work together to preserve financial stability. The challenge for the RBI will be to contain external pressures without imposing excessive costs on domestic economic growth.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 10, 2026 6:56 AM IST
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