'Slim NDA win may...': Moody's says smaller mandate for Modi 3.0 raises risks of more populist spending

A weak NDA government could forestall reforms that could have potentially facilitated aggressive fiscal consolidation, Moody's said on Wednesday.

"Slim NDA win may impede progress on fiscal consolidation," the agency said in a note.

BJP has won 240 seats on its own, 32 short of the halfway mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha, with the NDA which it leads securing a total 293 seats. "It looks like the prospects for even more aggressive consolidation are not as bright as before they were prior to the election results," Christian de Guzman, senior vice president, sovereign risk group, Moody's, said.

Moody's noted that India's fiscal outcomes will be weaker compared to Baa-rated peers. The current economic momentum is overshadowed by structural weaknesses that pose risks to long-term growth potential. High youth unemployment and weak agricultural productivity are seen as significant constraints on growth. While there have been gains in the manufacturing sector, these have not been broad-based, further limiting India's growth potential.

"I still think that the prospects for consolidation will remain intact, and they will retain a level of fiscal discipline."

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield saw its biggest surge in eight months following the poll outcome. India aims to narrow its fiscal deficit to 4.50% of gross domestic product by the end of 2025/26, from the 5.1% projected in the current year ending in March 2025.

The smaller mandate for Modi raises risks of more populist spending to consolidate political support, Guzman added.

The July budget would account for the government's plans with the Reserve Bank of India's record Rs 2.11 lakh crore worth surplus transfer. It could use it to further consolidate the fiscal position or to garner political support, Guzman said. "A shaky political outcome perhaps suggests higher odds for the latter."

On Wednesday, Fitch said the weakened majority for Modi's alliance could pose challenges for the more ambitious elements of the government's reform agenda.

Guzman said India's high growth and robust economic prospects over the medium-term were already factored into their ratings as was also the progress made on macroeconomic and financial stability. In order to upgrade India's sovereign outlook or rating, Moody's would need to see a "much more material improvement on the fiscal side," Guzman said.

This requires a material reduction in government debt, an improvement in debt affordability, or what proportion of revenue is accounted for by interest payments or debt servicing, he added.

Moody's in August had affirmed a 'Baa3' rating on India - its lowest investment grade rating - with a stable outlook.

For the fiscal year 2025, Moody's has penciled in growth of 6.6% for India, and the general government fiscal deficit including that of states to be at around 6.5% of GDP.

