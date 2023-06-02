Tata Group's N Chandrasekaran meets Nirmala Sitharaman after being conferred with France’s highest order of merit 

Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekharan on Friday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Nirmala Sitharaman’s office confirmed the development in a tweet. The tweet read: “Shri N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Companies, calls on Smt Nirmala Sitharaman”.

The development comes weeks after the Tata Group chairman was conferred France’s highest order of merit- Legion d’Honneur or the Legion of Honour. French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna awarded Chandrasekaran the Legion of Honor.

Chandrasekaran was honored for his contribution in strengthening and building business ties between India and France. This event was attended by Ambassador of India to France Jawed Ashraf, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain, and Chambers of Commerce representatives.

Catherine Colonna said: “Tata Group is a major player in the Franco-Indian partnership: I had the pleasure of presenting its CEO, on behalf of the President of the Republic, with the insignia of Chevalier de le Legion d’Honneur. Dear Natarajan Chandrasekaran, you are a friend of France”.

.@TataCompanies est un acteur majeur du partenariat franco-indien : j'ai eu le plaisir de remettre à son PDG, au nom du Président de la République, les insignes de chevalier de la Légion d'honneur.

Cher Natarajan Chandrasekaran, vous êtes un ami de la France.#ChooseFrance2023 pic.twitter.com/LVh98GgDGZ — Catherine Colonna (@MinColonna) May 16, 2023 Congratulations N Chandrasekaran, Chairman @TataCompanies on being conferred the Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur by the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs @MinColonna for your contribution in strengthening and building business between India and France. 🇮🇳🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/u3F8YpP9mN — Payal S. Kanwar (@payalskanwar) May 16, 2023

Earlier this year, Tata Group-owned carrier Air India signed a multi-billion-dollar deal with French aerospace company Airbus to buy 250 aircraft, which included 210 A320 neo planes and 40 A350 aircraft. Tata Technologies in December last year also inaugurated its innovation centre in France’s Toulouse to cater to new-age product engineering and digital requirements of the global aerospace and defence sector.

With this feat, Chandrasekaran has joined the likes of Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, former Tata Sons chairman late JRD Tata, Wipro founder Azim Premji, Piramal Group Vice Chairperson Swati Piramal, Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy, and HCL Technologies founder Shiv Nadar’s wife Kiran Nadar.

Also read: 'Every digital job is at risk because of AI': TeamLease Edtech’s Jaideep Kewalramani at BT Tech Today Congress

Also read: Tech Today Congress Live: How to keep your job safe in the era of AI