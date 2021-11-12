Telangana govt partners with Huawei to sponsor state-of-the-art prototyping facilities

T-Works, an initiative of the Telangana government, and tech major Huawei have joined hands to sponsor state-of-the-art prototyping facilities at T-Works. As part of the partnership, Huawei will support T-Works towards procurement of high-end prototyping equipment, specifically advanced 3D printers, laser cutters and electronics pick and place equipment, noted the tech major in an official statement.

Telangana government has allocated 4.79 acres for a 240,000 sq ft for T-Works prototyping centre. Phase-1 of the facility is ready with 78,000 sq ft. The facility will be equipped to enable anyone - innovators, startups, SMEs, and corporate - to walk in with an idea and walk out with an industry-grade physical product.

The infrastructure will be supported by a team of over 100 engineers, designers, technicians, and support staff along with partners and collaborators to help build better products and solutions.

Commenting on the development, Sujai Karampuri, CEO T-Works, said, "The government has done its part by contributing with the land, building and equipment for T-Works. We now call upon the industry, who will also be ultimate beneficiaries, to collaborate with us."

"By committing to T-Works, we are investing in a future where India shall be a leader in product innovation. We appreciate Huawei for coming on board as one of the first partners for this ground-breaking initiative," he added.

"Through our partnership with T-Works' we aim to provide the Indian youth, entrepreneurs and makers with industry-leading infrastructure, facilities and training materials that will help them explore & realize their ideas into prototypes for real world applications," said Ramu Patchala, Executive Director, Huawei India.

