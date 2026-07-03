The geography of Japan's ₹1 lakh crore investments: Which Indian states are winning?

Japan's investment push into India is becoming increasingly broad-based, with nearly ₹1 lakh crore worth of projects spread across manufacturing, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), clean energy, finance and digital infrastructure. Since August 2025, India and Japan have signed 120 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), but the investment map reveals that the benefits are being distributed across multiple states rather than concentrated in a single industrial hub.

Advertisement

From automobile manufacturing in Maharashtra to semiconductor projects in Assam and Gujarat and green energy investments in Meghalaya, Japanese companies are helping shape India's next phase of industrial growth.

Haryana emerges as a manufacturing hub

Among the biggest beneficiaries is Haryana, which has attracted multiple Japanese investments across manufacturing and technology.

Daikin is expanding its presence through a new research and development centre, while Sumitomo is strengthening industrial operations in the state. Suzuki also has ongoing manufacturing and mobility-related investments, reinforcing Haryana's position as one of Japan's preferred destinations for industrial expansion.

The state's strong infrastructure, proximity to Delhi-NCR and well-developed industrial ecosystem continue to make it attractive for Japanese companies.

MUST READ: PM Modi, Japan PM Takaichi to jointly inaugurate Maruti Suzuki’s ₹35,000 crore Kharkhoda plant

Advertisement

Maharashtra strengthens its industrial base

Maharashtra remains another major investment destination.

Toyota is setting up a new manufacturing facility in Bidkin, with an annual production capacity of one lakh vehicles and the potential to generate thousands of jobs. Financial institutions including MUFG are also expanding operations, reflecting confidence in Maharashtra's position as India's commercial and financial capital.

The state continues to attract investments in manufacturing, finance and advanced industrial production.

MUST READ: Modi calls Takaichi his 'younger sister'; Japan PM responds: 'We are on the same page and...'

Gujarat builds semiconductor ecosystem

Gujarat is emerging as a critical node in India's semiconductor ambitions.

Japanese companies including Fujifilm and Toho Koki, along with academic institutions and technology partners, are participating in projects aimed at strengthening semiconductor manufacturing, research and supply chains.

Advertisement

The state is also witnessing investments linked to clean energy and industrial manufacturing, reinforcing its reputation as a preferred destination for large-scale infrastructure projects.

Telangana focuses on digital technologies

Japanese investments in Telangana are centred around digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

Collaborations involving NTT Data, Persistent Systems and Mitsubishi Electric cover AI, quantum technologies, telecom infrastructure and cybersecurity, supporting Hyderabad's emergence as one of India's leading technology hubs.

The state's strong IT ecosystem and skilled workforce continue to attract technology-driven partnerships.

Northeast enters the investment map

The latest investment cycle also highlights Japan's growing interest in India's Northeast.

Assam has attracted projects linked to semiconductors and green energy, including Suzuki's biogas initiative. Meghalaya is also benefiting from renewable energy collaborations, reflecting a broader effort to expand investments beyond India's traditional industrial corridors.

MUST READ: Japan bets ₹1 lakh crore on India: Manufacturing, AI and semiconductors lead 120 new India-Japan deals

The inclusion of northeastern states aligns with India's strategy of promoting balanced regional development while strengthening connectivity with Southeast Asia.

State Key Japanese Investments Focus Areas Haryana Suzuki, Sumitomo, Daikin Manufacturing, R&D, industrial expansion, clean energy Maharashtra Toyota, MUFG Automobile manufacturing, financial services, industrial investment Gujarat Fujifilm, Toho Koki, semiconductor partners Semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, advanced technology Telangana NTT Data, Mitsubishi Electric, Persistent Systems AI, quantum technologies, telecom, digital infrastructure Assam Suzuki, semiconductor collaborations Biogas, semiconductors, sustainable manufacturing Meghalaya Japanese clean energy projects Renewable energy and sustainability Odisha JFE Steel–JSW Steel Integrated steel manufacturing Pan-India MUFG, SMBC, NTT Data, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, ACME Finance, digital infrastructure, green methanol, green ammonia, technology partnerships

Beyond traditional investment destinations

Advertisement

Several projects also span multiple states through research collaborations, digital infrastructure and financial partnerships.

The investments cover sectors ranging from steel manufacturing and renewable energy to AI, quantum computing, logistics and financial services, creating opportunities across diverse regional economies.

MUST READ: Jewar airport to change everything? Japan City, Singapore City plans could push property prices higher

A pan-India partnership

The geographical spread of Japanese investments reflects a significant shift in bilateral economic cooperation. Instead of concentrating solely on established manufacturing centres, Japanese companies are increasingly investing where sector-specific strengths exist—whether in technology, clean energy, semiconductors or advanced manufacturing.

With nearly ₹1 lakh crore in investments and 120 MoUs signed in less than a year, the India-Japan partnership is becoming a truly pan-India growth story. For states such as Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Assam and Meghalaya, these projects promise new jobs, technology transfer, infrastructure development and stronger integration into global supply chains, positioning them to play a larger role in India's next phase of economic expansion.