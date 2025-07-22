Three Apache choppers delivered to Indian Army: All about the AH-64E combat helicopters

US aerospace major Boeing delivered three Apache attack choppers to the Indian Army on Tuesday. This was part of a contract to deliver six Apache helicopters to the Indian Army.

The combat helicopter, AH-64E Apache, is one of the world’s most advanced multi-role combat helicopters, and is flown by the US Army. "These state-of-the-art platforms will bolster the operational capabilities of the Indian Army significantly," the Army said in a social media post.

Advertisement

Related Articles

This contract is separate from Indian Air Force's 2015 multi-billion dollar contract signed with Boeing for 22 Apache E-Model helicopters, which were fulfilled in 2020. The Defence Ministry subsequently signed a contract to supply six AH-64Es for the Indian Army at a cost of Rs 4,168 crore.

WHY IS APACHE AH-64E SPECIAL?

The AH-64E is the latest version of the Apache helicopter, designed for the Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) battlefield. It is a network-centric, fully integrated weapon system built to operate effectively in highly contested and complex environments. It integrates advanced capabilities through a combination of onboard and offboard sensors, long-range stand-off weapons, and connectivity to utilise all available tools in the ecosystem.

The Apache helicopter is equipped with advanced features including the Longbow radar, Hellfire missiles, and a 30mm chain gun. The AH-64E model has its Longbow radar mounted above the rotor, allowing it to scan, target, and strike while remaining concealed.

Advertisement

The Apache can detect up to 128 targets and engage 16 simultaneously, even in challenging conditions such as fog, smoke, or enemy jamming. Its MUM-T technology enables it to scout with drones, jam enemy radars, and attack targets directly from the cockpit.

Additionally, the helicopter is fitted with infrared, laser-guided, and night-vision equipment. It features reinforced armour, crash-resistant seats, and electronic countermeasures for enhanced protection.

Thanks to its open systems design, the Apache can integrate new sensors, weapons, and technologies more quickly than older helicopters. With Link 16 and real-time data sharing, Apaches operate as battlefield hubs rather than lone units.