‘Time to seek fair, accountable action from developed nations’: Gautam Adani on climate action

Billionaire chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani, said on Monday that now is the time for the Global South to seek fair and accountable action from developed nations. This comes after a report underscored that India, Indonesia, Switzerland and the UK are the only four major economies that are on track to meet the Paris Agreement goals by 2030.

“India shines in latest CVF report and among top 4 economies on track for Paris goals. India's per capita emissions ¼ of G7. Our climate efforts unite for One Earth, One Family, One Future. Time for Global South to seek fair and accountable action from developed nations!” said Adani on X, formerly Twitter.

“Of the G7, only the UK is either partially or fully compliant. Of the G20, in addition to the UK, only India and Indonesia are fully compliant, while Brazil is partially compliant when its assessment is based on the parameters of a 1950 base year and HDI for capability,” the report stated.

The report stated that India’s per capita emissions are at 2.93 tCO2 e/p, which is lower than the world’s average at 6.4 tCO2 e/p.

A new report by the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) said that these four nations are the only major economies that are on track to meet their pledged targets for 2030. The CVF is a coalition of 58 countries from Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Pacific, that are most threatened by climate change.

The CVF report stated that major economies set emission targets for all nations without taking into account their greater share of pollution or distinguishing efforts between richest and the poorest countries based on their historical emissions.

