scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Economy
US President Joe Biden to visit India from Sep 7-10 for G20 Summit

Feedback

US President Joe Biden to visit India from Sep 7-10 for G20 Summit

White House National Security Advisor said the President will have a number of bilateral meetings

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
US President Joe Biden to travel to India from Sep 7-10 for G20 Summit US President Joe Biden to travel to India from Sep 7-10 for G20 Summit
SUMMARY
  • White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden would hold a number of bilateral meetings while in India
  • Biden will focus on modernisation of development banks, says White House
  • Delhi CM Kejriwal okays proposal for public holiday on Sep 8-10 in view of G20 Summit

US President Joe Biden will visit India from SeptEMBER 7-10 to attend a summit of the Group of 20 nations, said White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday.

Sullivan said Biden would hold a number of bilateral meetings while in India but did not give details. US will host the G20 Summit in 2026.

Sullivan said US Vice-President Kamala Harris will separately attend ASEAN Summit in Indonesia in September. He also said that at the G20 Summit, Biden will focus on modernisation of development banks.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday approved a proposal to declare a public holiday on September 8-10 in view of the G20 Summit, officials said here.

According to the proposal approved by the CM, all commercial and business establishments, including banks and financial institutions, located within the jurisdiction of the New Delhi police district will also remain closed from September 8 to 10.

On August 18, Special Police Commissioner Madhup Tiwari of the Delhi Police wrote to the chief secretary, suggesting the government declare a public holiday during September 8-10 and issue directions for the closure of commercial establishments located mostly in the New Delhi area in view of the G20 Summit.

Published on: Aug 22, 2023, 9:34 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement