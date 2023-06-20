‘We are not neutral, we are on the side of peace’: PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has embarked on a three-day state visit to the US, said in an interview that India has always been on the side of peace, and peace is its topmost priority. In an interview with Wall Street Journal, published on Tuesday, when he left for the US, PM Modi said disputes should be solved with diplomacy and dialogue.

“Some people say that we are neutral. But we are not neutral. We are on the side of peace. All countries should respect international law and the sovereignty of countries. Disputes should be resolved with ‘diplomacy and dialogue’, not war,” said Modi.

India’s relation with Russia is under the spotlight in the context of PM Modi’s official visit to the US and his meeting with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. India has close ties with Russia who provides 50 per cent of the country’s defence supplies, as well as with the US, who is India’s largest trading partner. The US is also India’s third-biggest source of foreign direct investment, the report added.

While Washington wants New Delhi to reduce its dependence on Moscow for arms, PM Modi does not believe that criticism of India’s stance on Russia is widespread in the US. He said in the interview that India’s position is well known and well understood in the entire world. PM Modi added that the world has full confidence that India’s topmost priority is peace.

He also said that he had spoken several times to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. India will do whatever it can and support all genuine efforts to bring an end to the conflict, said PM Modi in the interview.

In the WSJ interview, PM Modi also spoke about India’s relationship with China and reiterated that for normal ties with China, peace and tranquility is essential in the border areas. India’s core belief is to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity, but the country is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity, said PM Modi.

India and China, both embroiled in a border dispute since the deadly 2020 Galwan Valley clash, have had 18 rounds of military talks since.

