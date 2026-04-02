West Asia conflict pushes ₹100 products to ₹140, Tier 2, 3 markets face financial reset

A sharp rise in input costs is triggering a structural shift in India’s consumption landscape, particularly across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. Products that were earlier priced at ₹100 are now inching closer to ₹140, reflecting a near 40% increase driven largely by surging raw material costs linked to West Asian price volatility.

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For consumers in these markets, where income growth remains relatively modest, the impact is immediate and tangible. Household budgets are tightening, discretionary spending is being deferred, and demand patterns are gradually shifting toward lower-cost substitutes. The inflationary pressure is not just altering consumption behavior but also forcing a reassessment of financial priorities.

Industry players, especially in segments like home appliances and consumer durables, are grappling with rising input costs and constrained pricing power. “Input costs for plastic, chemicals, and paper have risen by nearly 70%, making it inevitable for manufacturers to pass on a part of the burden. For categories dependent on plastic components, price increases of 30–40% are becoming unavoidable,” said Ashutosh Gupta, Director of Sales and Marketing at Summercool Home Appliances.

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Margin pressure

The surge in raw material prices, particularly plastics linked to crude oil, has significantly increased procurement costs. However, companies operating in price-sensitive Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets have limited ability to fully pass on these increases. This has resulted in margin compression, with businesses absorbing part of the inflationary shock.

At the same time, working capital cycles are becoming more stretched, Gupta said. Supply chain disruptions are leading to higher inventory holding periods, locking up liquidity for MSMEs and reducing financial flexibility.

Energy disruptions

Compounding the problem are energy constraints. Under the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order 2026, industrial PNG supply has been curtailed to nearly 80% of normal levels, with some sectors experiencing cuts of up to 30%. This has forced manufacturers to either scale down production or procure gas at higher spot prices.

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In certain industrial clusters, production levels have dropped by as much as 50%, directly impacting revenue visibility and increasing per-unit costs. The combined effect of energy shortages and volatile input prices is intensifying cost pressures across the value chain.

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Changing consumer behaviour

Rising costs of packaging materials such as paper and phenol-based chemicals are further pushing up final product prices. For consumers, this translates into sharper trade-offs—prioritizing essentials over discretionary purchases and opting for smaller or more affordable alternatives.

This behavioral shift is beginning to reflect in demand trends, with early signs of slowdown emerging in non-essential categories.

Industry response

To navigate this challenging environment, companies are recalibrating strategies. Firms are redesigning products to reduce material usage, introducing smaller pack sizes, and exploring alternative raw materials. A phased pricing approach, combined with targeted promotions, is being used to sustain demand without causing sharp demand shocks.

Operational efficiency is also becoming a key lever, as companies look to protect margins without significantly increasing end-consumer prices.

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As per experts, what is unfolding goes beyond a typical cost cycle — it represents a broader financial reset for Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. Consumers are becoming more value-conscious, while businesses are tightening cost controls and optimizing resource allocation.

With input cost volatility expected to persist, the ability to balance affordability with profitability will determine how both consumers and companies adapt to this evolving economic reality.

