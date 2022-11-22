Work together on framework to prevent user harm: India urges GPAI members

A day after assuming the Chair of Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), India has called upon member states of GPAI to work together on a common framework of rules and guidelines about data governance to prevent user harm and ensure safety of both the internet and AI.

Representing India, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS IT, at the closing session of the three-day GPAI Summit emphasised on developing a common framework on creating skills and talent around AI — an area in which India could take a lead. He also spoke about taking up collaborative research projects including establishing Centres of Excellence (COE) in member nations to be able to work together in building the future of the AI and do so in an urgent manner.

“it is important to understand that user harm, criminality and issues that threaten trust online are proliferating. We all should be concerned about user harm. I would encourage member states to think about evolving a common framework of rules and guidelines about data governance, about safety and trust as much to do with the internet as to do with AI,” added Chandrasekhar.

GPAI is a congregation of 25 member countries, including the US, the UK, EU, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, and Singapore. India had in 2020 joined the group as a founding member.

India took over the chair of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) from France, the outgoing Council Chair on November 21, 2022.

As per the information shared by Ministry of Electronics & IT, in the election to the Council Chair, India had received more than a two-third majority of first-preference votes while Canada and the United States of America ranked in the two next best places in the tally - so they were elected to the two additional government seats on the Steering Committee.

For the 2022-2023 Steering Committee, the five government seats will therefore be held by Japan (as Lead Council Chair and Co-Chair of the Steering Committee), France (Outgoing Council Chair), India (Incoming Council Chair), Canada and the United States.

