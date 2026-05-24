Yogi hands allotment letters to 17 firms; ₹5,000 crore investment, 12,000 jobs expected in YEIDA

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has handed over allotment letters to 17 companies in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region, paving the way for investments of more than ₹5,000 crore and the potential creation of over 12,000 jobs, the state government said on Sunday.

The projects span solar energy, information technology, electronics, railways, garments and smart manufacturing, underscoring Uttar Pradesh's push to position itself as a major industrial and investment destination.

Advertisement

According to the government, most of the companies have committed to prioritising local youth in recruitment.

The biggest investment comes from CESC Green Power Ltd, part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, which will invest ₹3,805 crore to set up a 3 GW solar cell and module manufacturing facility on 100 acres. The project is expected to generate around 5,000 jobs.

Integrated Batteries will invest ₹1,146 crore in a 4 GW solar PV cell manufacturing unit, creating 500 jobs. Together, the two projects are expected to strengthen Uttar Pradesh's position in green energy manufacturing.

The IT and IT-enabled services sector also drew significant investment commitments. Arsenal Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd. will invest ₹71.19 crore in an IT/ITES facility expected to create 1,140 jobs, with 40 per cent reserved for local candidates. Virtual Employee Pvt. Ltd. plans to invest ₹48 crore and generate 600 jobs, while Amadeus India Pvt. Ltd. will invest ₹160 crore in an information technology project that will employ 275 people.

Advertisement

Quarks Technosoft will establish a data processing centre with an investment of ₹47.47 crore and create around 1,800 jobs, boosting the state's digital services ecosystem.

Several firms have also announced investments in electronics and manufacturing. Sainath Sales and Services, Summercool Home Appliances Ltd, Angility Elektrotekniks, Alpha Communication, Advance Panels and Switchgears, and Vega Industries together plan investments across electronic products, appliances, power equipment, EV chargers and electrical components, generating hundreds of jobs.

In the railway sector, JMV LPS Ltd. will invest ₹54.80 crore in a railway signalling products manufacturing unit, creating 405 jobs. The company said 70 per cent of employment would be offered to local youth.

Garment manufacturer Sahu International Attire Pvt. Ltd. will invest ₹70 crore in a ready-made apparel unit that is expected to generate 1,992 jobs, with a target of 70 per cent local hiring.

Advertisement

The list of projects also includes AI-enabled manufacturing ventures. Riddhi Siddhi Papers will invest ₹59.09 crore in an artificial intelligence-based corrugated box manufacturing unit, creating 172 jobs and committing 85 per cent local employment.

NDSB Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. will invest ₹40.52 crore in a smart energy meter and data analysis project that is expected to create 217 jobs, while MAA PET Pvt. Ltd. will establish a high-barrier AI-based PET sheet manufacturing facility with an investment of ₹29.84 crore.

The latest round of investments signals growing interest in the YEIDA region and adds momentum to Uttar Pradesh's efforts to attract manufacturing, technology and green energy projects under the Yogi Adityanath government.

