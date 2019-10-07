Infographic: What makes Rafale potent?

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is all set to officially receive the first Rafale jet in Merignac, France on Tuesday.

Indian Air Force (IAF) has set up the required infrastructure and trained pilots for the arrival. India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

This BusinessToday.In 'Graphicle' looks at the capabilities of the fighter aircraft:

