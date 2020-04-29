scorecardresearch
Infographic: Has Sensex bottomed out?

Sensex has plunged 39% since its peak due to coronavirus impact; investors wonder if it has bottomed out 

Coronavirus has brought global financial markets to their knees. India's Sensex has seen a correction of 39% from its recent peak resulting in a wealth erosion of Rs 60 lakh crore. Investors are wondering how long it will take for the markets to regain the losses. This Businesstoday.In looks at past trends to find the answer

