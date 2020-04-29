Infographic: Has Sensex bottomed out?

Coronavirus has brought global financial markets to their knees. India's Sensex has seen a correction of 39% from its recent peak resulting in a wealth erosion of Rs 60 lakh crore. Investors are wondering how long it will take for the markets to regain the losses. This Businesstoday.In looks at past trends to find the answer

