4 dead after MiG-21 fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan, pilot safe

At least four civilians died after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Monday. The pilot, who was in the aircraft, is safe, according to IAF sources.

The fighter jet was doing a routine training sortie earlier in the day when it crashed. The pilot escaped unhurt and suffered minor injuries, the IAF said. An inquiry has been launched to probe the cause of the crash.

"A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie today morning. The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries," the IAF said.

"An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident," it added.

A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie today morning. The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries.

An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 8, 2023

The four civilians reportedly died after debris from the crashed jet fell on them. According to IAF sources, the MiG-21 jet had taken off from Suratgarh.

Earlier in January, one pilot lost his life after two IAF jet fighters -- a Sukhoi-30 and a Mirage 2000 -- crashed during a traininge exercise.

While one aircraft crashed in Morena in Madhya Pradesh, the other crashed and landed in Rajasthan's Bharatpur.

Also Read: Manipur crisis: Supreme Court to hear petitions today; Shashi Tharoor lambasts state govt; 10 points