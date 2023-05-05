5 Indian Army jawans killed, 4 injured in counter operation with terrorists in J&K's Rajouri

Five Army personnel were killed and four others including an officer were injured in an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.



According to an India Today report, a joint operation was planned after receiving relevant input about the location of terrorists in Kandi Forest in Rajouri sector. The operation started at around 7.30 am on Friday. According to an Indian Army statement, a search team got in touch with a group of terrorists who were well entrenched in a cave.



The area is densely forested, with rocky and steep cliffs.



In retaliation, the terrorists detonated an explosive device, the Army said in a statement.



"The terrorists triggered an explosive device in retaliation. The Army team has suffered two fatal casualties with injuries to four more soldiers, including an officer," the statement said.



"Additional teams from the vicinity have been directed to the site of the encounter. The injured personnel have been evacuated to Command Hospital in Udhampur," it said.



Initial reports indicate that a group of terrorists is stranded in the region. The terrorists' organisation is said to have suffered casualties.



The operation is still ongoing.



Meanwhile, the mobile internet facilities in the Rajouri area have been suspended, PTI quoted officials as saying.



