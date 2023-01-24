74th Republic Day: From Indian field gun to Prachand, here are many first to witness on Jan 26

In India, the Republic Day and Independence Day are the two most significant national holidays. Across the nation, people celebrate the day with fervour and patriotism. This Republic Day parade will be a unique spectacle. The ceremonial boulevard Rajpath's new name, Kartavya Path, will see the first appearance of tanks, weapons, and soldiers.



This year, Central Vista Avenue will host the 74th Republic Day festivities. According to defence ministry officials, the Central government has made 32,000 tickets available for online purchase by the general public. According to the news agency PTI, they stated that all official invitations for the ceremonial event will be sent online for the first time.



In an effort by the government to move away from the remnants of the colonial era, the 21-gun salute given to the President prior to the start of the parade will be fired for the first time by Indian guns rather than British guns.



This year, as the government pushes its Make in India initiative, 105 mm Indian field guns will replace the vintage artillery with 25-pounder guns that typically fires the thunderous ceremonial 21-Gun Salute during the Republic Day celebrations.



Speaking about the Atmanirbhar Bharat push in this year's Republic Day celebration, Major General Bhavnish Kumar told ANI, "In this year's Republic Day, many indigenous equipments will be seen. The army will use indigenous equipment under Atmanirbhar Bharat." "105 mm Indian field gun will give 21 gun salute, mechanised Columns will have armour core MBT Arjun, mechanised infantry's BMP 2 and Nag Missile system will show its might," he added.



Another highlight of this year's Republic Day is a group of "Daredevils" motorcyclists from the Corps of Signals who will participate in the parade under the co-command of a female officer.



Women will join the BSF Camel Contingent for the first time.



Nine Rafale aircraft will participate in the aerial display, along with the Navy's IL-38, which will be displayed for the first and possibly final time, according to a senior Indian Air Force (IAF) official. The IL-38, a maritime reconnaissance aircraft, has around 42 years of Indian Navy service. "It will be showcased during the Republic Day celebrations here for the first time and perhaps the last time. It will be among the 50 aircraft that will take part in the event," the IAF official said.



Along with the IL-38 planes, the Kartavya Path will see the debut of formations like "Bheem" and "Vajrang."



On January 26, an Egyptian Army military contingent will participate in the Republic Day parade in India. 144 members of the Egyptian military contingent will march in the parade. This year's 74th Republic Day celebrations will feature Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as their chief guest. A high-level delegation, including five Ministers and senior officials, will travel with him. On January 24, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi.



"This is for the first time that the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt has been invited as Chief Guest on our Republic Day. A military contingent from the Egyptian Army will also participate in the Republic Day parade," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement on Monday.



Six Marching Contingents, nine Mechanized Columns, Mounted Columns of the 61 Cavalry, and a fly-past by Army Aviation helicopters will serve as the Indian Army's representatives. This year's Parade will also feature three recipients of the Param Vir Chakra and three recipients of the Ashok Chakra.



The Indian Air Force flypast will also feature a multi-role, light attack helicopter made in-country called the Prachand. "ALH Dhruv and ALH Rudra will be seen, and Indian Air Force Prachand will also be on display in this year's Republic Day," Major General Kumar mentioned.



During the Beating Retreat Ceremony in 2023, a 3-D anamorphic projection on the North and South Block's façade will be organised for the first time.



There will be 16 marching contingents, including ones from the Pipes and Drums Bands, Delhi Police, NCC, NSS, and Central Paramilitary Forces. In addition, 23 tableaux representing the country's rich cultural heritage, economic and social progress, and strong internal and external security will roll down the Kartavya Path during the ceremonial parade, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence. These tableaux come from 17 states and Union territories and six different ministries and departments.

