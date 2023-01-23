Meet Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the Egyptian President visiting India as Republic Day Chief Guest

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations to be held on January 26. This is the first time that the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt has been invited as the chief guest.

Who is Abdel Fattah El-Sisi?

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the President of Egypt, will be India’s Chief Guest this Republic Day. The 68-year-old influential Arab leader is scheduled to visit India from January 24 to 26.

According to an Al-Jazeera profile, El-Sisi was raised in el-Gamaliya, in an alleyway that lies on the edge of the Jewish quarter of Cairo’s old city.

He studied at the military academy in Egypt, and later continued his military training at the UK Joint Services Command and Staff College in 1992, also receiving a master’s degree from the US Army War College in Pennsylvania in 2006.

A BBC report states that in June 2012 Mohammed Morsi, a senior figure in the brotherhood, became Egypt's first democratically elected president. Two months later, he appointed Gen Sisi commander-in-chief of the military and defence minister.

El-Sisi’s ascent to power came about in the summer of 2013, where he played a key role in bringing down the hapless administration of Mohammed Morsi before formally taking charge as President in 2014.

On June 3, 2014, he was declared the winner of the presidential election with 96.9 percent of the vote.

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's India visit

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's three-day visit to India is expected to deepen the "time-tested" partnership between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

India and Egypt are expected to ink around half-a-dozen agreements to expand cooperation in the areas of agriculture, cyberspace and information technology (IT) following the talks between Modi and Sisi on January 25, PTI reported. Further ramping up of defence and security cooperation is expected to be a major focus area in the discussions.

The Egyptian president previously visited India in October 2015 to participate in the third India-Africa Forum Summit, which was followed by his State visit in September 2016.

