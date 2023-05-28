After Parliament building inauguration, focus now shifts to VP Enclave, new PMO, Common Central Secretariat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Parliament building. “In the development journey of every country, some moments come which become immortal. 28th May is such a day,” said PM Modi at the new Lok Sabha earlier today. He said that the new Parliament is not just a building but the symbol of the aspirations of 140 crore people.

With the new Parliament building inaugurated, the focus now shifts to the construction of the Vice President Enclave, Common Central Secretariat buildings, Defence Enclave, MPs' chambers, and the prime minister's new residence and office.

The new Parliament building, which was inaugurated today, is the second project that has been completed. The first was the redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue stretching from Vijay Chowk to India Gate. Earlier, the stretch was known as Rajpath and later it got renamed to Kartavya Path.

The plan for the redevelopment of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- includes the new Parliament building that was inaugurated on Sunday. The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has been executing projects under the redevelopment plan.

It must be noted that infrastructure firm Larsen & Toubro Limited is constructing the Executive Enclave housing the PMO, cabinet secretariat, India House and the National Security Council Secretariat at an estimated cost of Rs 1,189 crore, as per a PTI report. The company was awarded the tender in November last year and the project is slated to be completed in 24 months.

Larsen & Toubro is also constructing the first three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat. Meanwhile, Shastri Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan and Rail Bhawan are among other buildings that are likely to be demolished to build the Common Central Secretariat.

The government also plans to build MPs' chambers that will come up on the land where the Transport Bhawan and Shram Shakti Bhawan are located. The government will also set up a large 'Defence Enclave' to house the personnel and top brass of the defence establishment. The vice president's house and its nearby buildings will be demolished to pave the way for constructing the enclave.

The new building of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) will be constructed beside the National Archives of India by June 2024. The Central Conference Centre is slated to be built by December 2026.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after inaugurating the new Parliament building said that the new structure was the need of the hour because the number of seats and MPs is set to increase in the coming time.

"There was a need for new Parliament. We also have to see that the number of seats and MPs will increase in the coming time. That's why it was the need of the hour that a new Parliament is made," said PM Modi during his speech at the new Lok Sabha.

