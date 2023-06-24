Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says ready to invest $15 billion more in India

Ecommerce major Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has said that the company is ready to invest $15 billion more in India, taking its total investment in the country to $26 billion. Jassy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the latter left for Egypt.

"I had a very good and productive conversation with Prime Minister Modi. I think we share a number of goals. Amazon is one of the biggest investors in India. We have invested $11 billion till date and intend to invest another $15 billion, which will bring the total to $26 billion. So we are very much looking forward to future of partnering," Jassy said on Friday.

He said that he had a productive meeting with PM Modi, where he discussed how Amazon can support startups, create jobs, enable exports, and empower individuals.

Productive meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi. Discussed Amazon’s commitment to invest $26B in India by 2030; working together we will support startups, create jobs, enable exports, and empower individuals and small businesses to compete globally. pic.twitter.com/yEgy0TVqpK — Andy Jassy (@ajassy) June 23, 2023

The $26 billion investment includes the earlier announced plans to pump in $11 billion into cloud infrastructure in India by 2030. This investment will be supporting an estimated average of 1.31 lakh jobs in Indian business each year, the company had said in a statement.

After meeting Jassy, PMO also tweeted that both discussions some crucial topics, such as e-commerce, digitisation efforts and the logistics sector.

PM Modi welcomed Amazon’s initiative of promoting digitisation of MSMEs in India.

PM @narendramodi met CEO of @amazon @ajassy in Washington DC. Their discussions focused on topics such as e-commerce, digitisation efforts and the logistics sector. pic.twitter.com/1JFo0oqAZz — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 23, 2023

India's External Affairs Ministry in a tweet said the prime minister held a productive meeting with the president and CEO of Amazon.

"Discussions focused on the area of e-commerce and the potential of further collaboration with @amazon in the logistics sector in India," it said.

Earlier, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai also met Modi in Washington and subsequently announced that the tech giant would be investing $10 billion in India's digitisation fund.

Also read: Big relief for H-1B visa holders! PM Modi announces H-1B visa renewal can be done in US itself

Also read: Modi, Biden address top CEOs at White House; Ambani, Pichai, Nadella, Cook attend the meeting

Also watch: Sovereign gold bond scheme (SGB), gold funds or gold ETFs: What is the best way to invest in gold?