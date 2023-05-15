Aryan Khan drugs case: 'Witness KP Gosavi threatened Shah Rukh Khan, tried to extort Rs 25 cr, reveals CBI FIR

In its FIR, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) mentioned that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was threatened and extorted to pay Rs 25 crore to save his son Aryan Khan in a drugs case, news agency ANI reported.



CBI also revealed that independent witness KP Gosavi, whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral, planned to extort Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan.



The CBI recently filed an FIR against former Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede for allegedly seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case. Aryan Khan was arrested in the alleged drug bust case on the Cordelia cruise ship on October 2, 2021.



A coordinated search operation was recently launched at 29 locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi, Lucknow, Guwahati and Chennai after filing the FIR against the 2008-batch IRS officer Wankhede and four others -- then NCB Superintendent Vishwa Vijay Singh, Intelligence Officer Ashish Ranjan and two private persons K P Gosavi and Sanvile D'Souza -- in the case, they said.



CBI booked Wankhede and others for alleged criminal conspiracy (120-B IPC), and threat of extortion (388 IPC) besides provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).



“Sameer Wankhede as then Zonal Director of NCB and in the capacity of the immediate supervisory officer, had directed to take KP Gosavi and Prabhakar Sail as the independent witness in the proceedings against the accused and directed V.V. Singh to let KP Gosavi handle the accused while taking him to NCB office and thereby allowing a free hand to KP Gosavi and others in order to create such a visual impression of KP Gosavi having the custody of the accused and escorting and dragging him towards NCB Mumbai office," the CBI FIR read.



According to the FIR, the investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau's Special Enquiry Team (SET) showed that the accused (including Aryan Khan) were sent to the NCB headquarters in the private vehicle of independent witness K P Gosavi.



“It appeared that the presence of the independent witness KP Gosavi around accused persons was created intentionally in such a manner so as to give an impression that KP Gosavi was an NCB personnel even though there were NCB personnel to handle the custody of the accused persons. The independent witness KP Gosavi was allowed to be present in the company of accused persons and even allowed to come to the NCB office after the raid which is against the norms for an independent witness," the CBI FIR read.



Meanwhile, KP Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan went viral after he took it while the latter was being detained by NCB officials. The CBI FIR further claims that K P Gosavi was free to take photos and capture Aryan Khan's voice note.



“It was this position that allowed KP Gosavi and his aide Sanvile D'Souza amongst others to enter into the conspiracy to extort an amount of Rs 25 crore from the family members of the alleged 'accused', Aryan Khan by threatening them of the accusation of offences of possession of Narcotics substances. This amount was finally settled for Rs 18 crore. A token amount of Rs 50 lakh as bribe money was also taken by KP Gosavi and his aide Sanvile D'Souza but later a part of this amount of Rs 50 lakh bribe money was returned back by them," the FIR stated.

